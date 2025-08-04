Organon & Co. (OGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 227.43%. Organon & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Organon & Co. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:OGN opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Organon & Co. from an "outperform" rating to an "inline" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,423.69. This trade represents a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Karp purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Organon & Co. by 53.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 801,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,042,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 33.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

