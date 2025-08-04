OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $267,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $567.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

