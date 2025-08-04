Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $514,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 125,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,538.80. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,387.42. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 27.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

