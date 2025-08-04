Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,538.80. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the sale, the director owned 52,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,387.42. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,071 shares of company stock worth $1,205,964. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Patrick Industries by 432.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

