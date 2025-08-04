Pivotal Research Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $285.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

