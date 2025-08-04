PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $38,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.