Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 13.4%

Shares of PCOR opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $12,485,922.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,137,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,168,633.80. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $60,520.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 197,457 shares in the company, valued at $14,680,927.95. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 672,447 shares of company stock valued at $43,878,843. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

