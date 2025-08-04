ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,547,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 655,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

