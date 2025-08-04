Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,498,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,244,000 after buying an additional 72,433 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,900,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.
Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics
In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,538 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,016.90. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,859 shares of company stock worth $4,020,877 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%
PTGX stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $60.60.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Protagonist Therapeutics Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
