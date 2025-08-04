Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTGX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 909,998 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,162,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,615,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 678,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,016.90. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,859 shares of company stock worth $4,020,877 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $53.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

