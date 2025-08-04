Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Q2 Earnings

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.14 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.63.

BIIB opened at $131.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $213.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,774,000 after buying an additional 283,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,944,000 after acquiring an additional 136,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,533,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,551,000 after purchasing an additional 381,122 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

