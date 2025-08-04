ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $290.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $278.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ResMed has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $281.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $240.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

