Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Resources Connection worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. CWM LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $139,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Resources Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $4.78 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

