Revolve Group (RVLV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $297.91 million for the quarter.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.09 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.