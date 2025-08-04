Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

View Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,106.40. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,076,913. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Roku by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Roku by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $4,351,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.