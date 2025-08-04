Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $42.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $38.03 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

