Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,014,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $9,662,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

