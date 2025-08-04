Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

NYSE CCJ opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after buying an additional 1,811,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,295,000 after acquiring an additional 300,088 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,729,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

