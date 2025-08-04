Ruffer LLP Boosts Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.06% of FOX worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FOX by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in FOX by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.