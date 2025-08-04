Ruffer LLP Purchases 6,259 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.2%

DORM opened at $119.13 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

