Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading 30% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.78. 187,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 111,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Sanatana Resources Trading Up 30.0%

The company has a market cap of C$79.44 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

