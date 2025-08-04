Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.78. 187,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 111,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.44 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.
Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.
