Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,058,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after purchasing an additional 332,982 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,421,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWJ opened at $74.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $76.93.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

