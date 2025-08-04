Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,948 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $75.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

