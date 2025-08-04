Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of IJR opened at $108.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.