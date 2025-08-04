Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of IJR opened at $108.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
