Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 278.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 1.5%

SVC opened at $2.59 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 16.54%.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.12%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.