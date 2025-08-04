SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 766.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.