SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 209,297 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,903,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 998,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,755,000 after buying an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

