SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 423.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 138,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $90.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $97.17.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

