SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.70% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,908,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of XME stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.