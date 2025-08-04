SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Cut by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $567.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $567.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.