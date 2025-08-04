SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $126,105,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $567.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $567.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

