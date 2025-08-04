SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19,966.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $261.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.77 and a twelve month high of $276.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.16.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

