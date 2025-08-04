Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Holdings Lifted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,453,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,065,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CEF stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.