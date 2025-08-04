Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $68.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,041.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,212 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

