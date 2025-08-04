T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 27,777 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.88. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

