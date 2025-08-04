TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 332,064 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 133,013 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 188,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 107,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1,692.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 103,493 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $133.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $694.81 million, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

