Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.