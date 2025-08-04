Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Sells 75 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $177.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $185.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

