Top Home Improvement Stocks To Research – August 2nd

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Wayfair, Masco, and Allegion are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that supply products and services for residential renovation, repair and maintenance. This sector includes home-center retailers, building materials manufacturers and tools and hardware suppliers. Investors often watch these stocks as a barometer of housing-market strength and consumer spending on home projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. 16,740,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.39. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $371.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,152. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.74. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,105. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of W traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,786,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,569. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09.

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

ALLE stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. 1,366,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

