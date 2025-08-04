UBS Group Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $40.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $25,710,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

