Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on U. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,011 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $32,655.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 464,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,999,215.60. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,826,449.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,526.88. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,110,142 shares of company stock valued at $27,963,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

