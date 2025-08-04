Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 14,131 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ALGM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 1.74. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

