Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $381,000 in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Savara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 365,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Savara by 1,948.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,353,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hawkins bought 48,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $98,379.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 115,466 shares in the company, valued at $235,550.64. This trade represents a 71.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.59 on Monday. Savara Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

