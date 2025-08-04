Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $456,000 in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of OrthoPediatrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 178,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KIDS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

KIDS opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $495.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

