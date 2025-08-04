Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $428,000 Investment in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PNTG opened at $22.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

