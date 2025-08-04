Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,093 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,088,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 567,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,841,000 after purchasing an additional 149,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,031,000 after purchasing an additional 280,269 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,711,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,656,000 after purchasing an additional 291,196 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $24.18 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

