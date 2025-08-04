Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the first quarter worth $158,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN opened at $14.28 on Monday. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

