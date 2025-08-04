Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $479,000 Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 832.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.68. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 115.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

