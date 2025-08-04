Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 656,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $4,021,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 544,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $3,694,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.10.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -51.35%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $52,775,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at $147,911,863.12. The trade was a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.