Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 656,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $4,021,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 544,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $3,694,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Global Net Lease stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.10.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -51.35%.
Insider Activity at Global Net Lease
In other Global Net Lease news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $52,775,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at $147,911,863.12. The trade was a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Net Lease
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.